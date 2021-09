The crash was reported to police at 11.10am.

A car has flipped on State Highway 5, Ngongotahā.

A police spokeswoman said the crash near the Agrodome was reported at 11.11am.

Traffic was still flowing on SH5 but traffic management was at the scene, she said.

Photo / Andrew Warner

Scene of the crash near Agrodome. Photo / Andrew Warner

St John treated two patients with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries.

