Car crashes into building on Old Taupō Rd, Rotorua

A car crashed into Thompson Lawnmowers & Chainsaws on the corner of Sunset and Old Taupo Rds this morning.

A car has crashed into a building on Old Taupō Rd in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, initially reported as a burglary as it was at a commercial building, was reported about 5.25am on the corner of Old Taupō and Sunset Rds.

Photo / Kelly Makiha

The business in the building is Thompson Lawnmowers & Chainsaw.

The occupants of the vehicle were stuck inside the building after the crash, the spokewoman said.

Photo / Supplied

There were no injuries reported.

More to come.