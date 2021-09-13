Rotorua Daily PostUpdated
Car crashes into building on Old Taupō Rd, Rotorua
A car crashed into Thompson Lawnmowers & Chainsaws on the corner of Sunset and Old Taupo Rds this morning.
A car has crashed into a building on Old Taupō Rd in Rotorua.
A police spokeswoman said the crash, initially reported as a burglary as it was at a commercial building, was reported about 5.25am on the corner of Old Taupō and Sunset Rds.
The business in the building is Thompson Lawnmowers & Chainsaw.
The occupants of the vehicle were stuck inside the building after the crash, the spokewoman said.
There were no injuries reported.
More to come.