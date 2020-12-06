Car crashes into shops on Tutanekai St in Rotorua

A car has crashed into a building in Rotorua.
A police media spokeswoman said a car crashed into a building on Tutanekai St, near Amohau St, about 3.30am.
The driver had left the scene.
At this early stage there was no indication whether anything was stolen from the property, she said.
A reporter at the scene said the front door and windows of The PC Hutt were smashed.
Police were still on the scene and a cordon had been set up around the shop, he said.
More to come.