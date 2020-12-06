Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Car crashes into shops on Tutanekai St in Rotorua

Quick Read

The damaged building on Tutanekai St this morning. Photo / David Beck

Rotorua Daily Post

A car has crashed into a building in Rotorua.

A police media spokeswoman said a car crashed into a building on Tutanekai St, near Amohau St, about 3.30am.

The driver had left the scene.

Police have set up a cordon outside the shop. Photo / David Beck
Police have set up a cordon outside the shop. Photo / David Beck

At this early stage there was no indication whether anything was stolen from the property, she said.

A reporter at the scene said the front door and windows of The PC Hutt were smashed.

Police were still on the scene and a cordon had been set up around the shop, he said.

More to come.