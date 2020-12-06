Car crashes into shops on Tutanekai St in Rotorua

The damaged building on Tutanekai St this morning. Photo / David Beck

A car has crashed into a building in Rotorua.

A police media spokeswoman said a car crashed into a building on Tutanekai St, near Amohau St, about 3.30am.

The driver had left the scene.

Police have set up a cordon outside the shop. Photo / David Beck

At this early stage there was no indication whether anything was stolen from the property, she said.

A reporter at the scene said the front door and windows of The PC Hutt were smashed.

Police were still on the scene and a cordon had been set up around the shop, he said.

More to come.