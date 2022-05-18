Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Budget 2022: What Rotorua locals want prioritised in Government plan

5 minutes to read
Finance Minister, Grant Robertson, announces pre-budget speech. Video / NZ Herald

Finance Minister, Grant Robertson, announces pre-budget speech. Video / NZ Herald

Rotorua Daily Post
By: and

Help with housing and food costs are the items at the top of Rotorua resident Leah Pepito's Budget wishlist.

Mum of three and co-owner of Pinoy Tres Cuisine with her husband Francis, Pepito said the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.