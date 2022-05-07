Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Great minds: Rotorua mother's postnatal depression mental health battle

7 minutes to read
Kirsty Wallis says talking with others who experienced postnatal depression and going to church helped start her healing journey. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kirsty Wallis says talking with others who experienced postnatal depression and going to church helped start her healing journey. Photo / Andrew Warner

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Having a baby at 37 was "a big shock" for Kirsty Wallis after she had spent her life travelling around the world.

The Rotorua mother said her birth was "quite traumatic" and she soon realised

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.