Rotorua Daily Post

Great Minds: 'Obvious increase' in demand for mental health services

6 minutes to read
NZME’s Great Minds project will examine the state of our nation’s mental health and explore the growing impact mental health and anxiety has on Kiwis while searching for ways to improve it. Video / NZ Herald

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Te Pae Akurangi-Fitzell battled with anxiety and post-natal depression when she became a single mother at a young age.

She saw a counsellor and was encouraged to take medication, but she knew "medication was not

