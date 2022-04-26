NZME’s Great Minds project will examine the state of our nation’s mental health and explore the growing impact mental health and anxiety has on Kiwis while searching for ways to improve it. Video / NZ Herald

Worm farms, sea monkeys, flexible working arrangements and clear communication are some of the team initiatives helping employees transition back to the office.

However, a Rotorua business boss said not all businesses were enjoying a return to normal.

Josh Dillner might miss rolling out of bed to be at work in the morning, but the Rotorua Salt+Tonic app developer said he'd get more done being around colleagues and immersed in the office culture.

The father of two said it was easier to focus when his children weren't hopping on his lap and his cat wasn't climbing on his shoulders.

Director of Rotorua-based Salt + Tonic app developers Matt Browning. Photo / Supplied

Salt+Tonic director Matt Browning said returning to work put the team in a "good mood" and they were doing more to bring a community feel to the office.

Team building initiatives included raising sea monkeys, starting a worm farm, and personal peer review sessions for praise and feedback.

It offered colleagues incentives to support local businesses; a fruit box from Brown Owl Organics, milk from Volcanic Creamery, and coffee from Mourea Coffee.

For Salt+Tonic app developer Josh Dillner (front-right) the best thing about being back at the office is the teamwork. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Holland Beckett Law practice manager Sharline Fitzgerald said working from home took its toll.

Everyone except two people worked from home in the red setting, however, Fitzgerald said everyone did their best and didn't seem to be overtired.

"We had the attitude of, 'we're all in this together and we can do it.'"

With the change to orange, Fitzgerald said the office was "more vibrant" and seemed to be getting "back to normal".

Holland Beckett Law Tauranga practice manager Sharline Fitzgerald. Photo / Supplied

Fitzgerald said taking a staged approach to returning to the office and strict guidelines around Covid-19 symptoms "empowered" employees to feel comfortable and confident.

"People came back when they were ready."

While they looked forward to morning tea celebrations and bringing office traditions back, "the most important thing has been talking to people".

However, Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said not all businesses were enjoying a return to normal.

"[In our team] we all do everything. We all suffer from each other's dislocation. Dislocation is massive."

Heard said the chamber had a skeleton crew of three staff in the office due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"It's disruptive. Then there are things you've got access to in the office that you don't have access to at home. Some of us live rurally so the internet access isn't consistent."

The circumstances were no one's fault, Heard said, and the chamber continued to do all it could until the whole team could be working together again.

"I'm looking forward to being able to focus on our key capabilities and outcomes."

How colleagues can support each other in the return to the office?

Q&A with Umbrella Wellbeing Ltd Tauranga-based facilitator and registered clinical psychologist Bronwyn Moth

Umbrella Wellbeing Ltd facilitator and registered clinical psychologist Bronwyn Moth. Photo / Supplied

• What common challenges can businesses face in the transition back to office-based work?

There will be more stress as staff are being asked to cope with more unpredictability.

Some people have thrived working remotely while others have found it stressful and isolating.

Most research suggests organisations avoid the "one size fits all" model of working. New research suggests that in New Zealand hybrid workers are the happiest employees.

• What are some signs of unnecessary stress colleagues can look out for in each other?

Warning signs of stress fall into one of four areas: thinking, emotions or feelings, physical signs and behaviour.

It is helpful to look for changes over time.

For example, if your colleague was usually talkative in online meetings and now says little or has stopped prioritising their lunchtime walk, these may be signs of stress.

Negative thoughts, struggling to concentrate, irritability, nausea and tension in different parts of the body are some other signs of increased stress.

• What are some ways work teammates can support each other at the office?

The first thing to do is to check in with them in a private space.

You might ask how they are or say you have noticed some things and are worried for them.

Simple things colleagues can do to praise each other, bring in a treat to share, or take time away from your workstation to say, "Hi".