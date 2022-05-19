Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Budget 2022: Higher house price caps for grants good for first home buyers

4 minutes to read
First National principal and Rotorua Real Estate Institute of New Zealand spokeswoman Ann Crossley. Photo / Andrew Warner

First National principal and Rotorua Real Estate Institute of New Zealand spokeswoman Ann Crossley. Photo / Andrew Warner

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

A move to loosen criteria for funding to help buy a first home in the Bay of Plenty was "well overdue", Bay property experts say.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced a two-pronged housing strategy in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.