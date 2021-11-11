Bowls and BBQ match up for Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua

Fun being had at last year's Bowls and BBQ fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua. Photo / Michelle Cutelli

An afternoon of lawn bowling, barbecuing, and networking is on the cards for locals later this month - and it's all in the name of a good cause.

For the second year in a row, local digital marketing agency Dimple Digital is organising the Bowls and BBQ fundraiser event.

This event is in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua (BBBS Rotorua) - a charity committed to building healthy futures for Rotorua's tamariki through mentoring friendships.

The programme matches children aged 6 to 12 with adult mentors in a professionally and culturally supported one-to-one relationship. Eighty-five rangatahi are currently involved.

Dimple's founder and BBBS Rotorua mentor, David Remmerswaal, says becoming a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters is one of the most rewarding things he has ever done.

"It is great fun and you get to meet so many amazing people through the local mentoring community.

"We raised $5000 last year which was a massive achievement and our goal is to double it this year".

Dimple Digital invites anyone to come along and support the cause.

Tickets can be bought for $200, which includes entry for a team of four into the bowling tournament, plus a barbecue afterwards.

Hundreds of dollars worth of prizes and raffles will be on offer throughout the night which are all generously donated by local businesses.

These include the Buried Village, Capers Cafe + Store, Redwoods Treewalk, The Factory Smokehouse & Grill, KAZ Design, The Knife Shop, Velocity Valley, Artisan Cafe, Waimangu Volcanic Valley, Canopy Tours, Dominos Rotorua, and Millennium Hotel.

All proceeds will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua, to help them meet their ongoing operational costs.

"There is nothing better than getting a few friends together while doing something good for your local community. It's going to be a great night, don't miss out."

Tickets can be bought at events.humanitix.com/big-brothers-big-sisters-bowls-and-bbq-fundraiser.

Any inquiries can be directed to David Remmerswaal at david@dimple.nz.

The details

- What: Bowls and BBQ fundraiser

- When: Friday, November 26, 5pm to 9pm

- Where: Arawa Bowling Club, 64 Lytton St

- Tickets: events.humanitix.com/big-brothers-big-sisters-bowls-and-bbq-fundraiser