Progress results are in for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, revealing a significantly narrow race for its Ōkurei Māori seat.
Just seven votes separate incumbent Te Taru White and second-place-getter Raina Meha, for now.
White, who currently holds the seat, said this morning it was a "close call".
"Special votes mean it could go either way."
Preliminary results were expected later today and final results would be declared between October 12 and 18.
The Bay of Plenty Regional Council's representatives are separated into four general constituencies and three Māori constituencies.
Progress results (October 8):
Eastern Bay of Plenty general constituency - two required
Malcolm Campbell - 6408
Doug Leeder - 4785
Sarah Jane Van Der Boom - 3515
Russell Orr -2483
Mawera Karetai - 1886
Informal - 15
Blank - 429
Rotorua general constituency - two required
Kevin Winters - 6361
Lyall Thurston - 5980
Mark Gould - 4675
Tim Smith - 4672
Katie Priscilla Paul - 3305
Radhika Dahya - 2484
Informal - 24
Blank - 940
Māuao Māori constituency - one required
Matemoana McDonald - 1102
Buddy Mikaere - 776
Informal - 4
Blank - 52
Tauranga general constituency - five required
Stuart Crosby - 11,798
Ron Scott - 10,477
Paula Thompson - 9573
Andrew Von Dadelszen - 8582
Kat MacMillan - 8281
Mark Wassung - 8041
David Love - 7533
Murray Guy - 6932
Matt Cooney - 6505
Jason Nicholls-Taitele - 5806
Phil Ross - 5648
Jos Nagels - 5146
Larry Baldock - 4426
Murray White - 4256
Mark Fogerty - 3362
Stephen Wheeler - 1629
Bryan Deuchar - 1613
Informal - 54
Blank - 37
Ōkurei Māori constituency - one required
Te Taru White - 1590
Raina Meha - 1583
Informal - 1
Blank - 305
Western Bay of Plenty general constituency - two required
Jane Nees - 7162
Ken Shirley - 5546
Sean Newland - 3576
Julian Fitter - 2768
Informal - 18
Blank - 924
Kohi Māori constituency - one required
As the number of candidates did not exceed the number of vacancies, Toi Kai Rākau Iti has been duly declared elected to the Kohi Māori Constituency seat.
The previous councillors were: Stacey Rose, Stuart Crosby, Andrew von Dadelszen, Paula Thompson and David Love for the Tauranga general constituency; Jane Nees and Norm Bruning for the Western Bay of Plenty general constituency; Kevin Winters and Lyall Thurston for the Rotorua general constituency; Doug Leeder and Bill Clark for the Eastern Bay of Plenty general constituency; Matemoana McDonald from Mauao Māori ward; Toi Kai Rākau Iti from the Kōhi Māori ward and Te Taru White from the Ōkurei Māori ward..