The Bay of Plenty Regional Council. Photo / Andrew Warner



Progress results are in for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, revealing a significantly narrow race for its Ōkurei Māori seat.

Just seven votes separate incumbent Te Taru White and second-place-getter Raina Meha, for now.

Te Taru White. Photo / Andrew Warner

White, who currently holds the seat, said this morning it was a "close call".

"Special votes mean it could go either way."

Preliminary results were expected later today and final results would be declared between October 12 and 18.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council's representatives are separated into four general constituencies and three Māori constituencies.

Progress results (October 8):

Eastern Bay of Plenty general constituency - two required

Malcolm Campbell - 6408

Doug Leeder - 4785



Sarah Jane Van Der Boom - 3515

Russell Orr -2483

Mawera Karetai - 1886



Informal - 15

Blank - 429



Rotorua general constituency - two required

Kevin Winters - 6361

Lyall Thurston - 5980



Mark Gould - 4675

Tim Smith - 4672

Katie Priscilla Paul - 3305

Radhika Dahya - 2484



Informal - 24

Blank - 940



Māuao Māori constituency - one required

Matemoana McDonald - 1102



Buddy Mikaere - 776



Informal - 4

Blank - 52

Tauranga general constituency - five required

Stuart Crosby - 11,798

Ron Scott - 10,477

Paula Thompson - 9573

Andrew Von Dadelszen - 8582

Kat MacMillan - 8281



Mark Wassung - 8041

David Love - 7533

Murray Guy - 6932

Matt Cooney - 6505

Jason Nicholls-Taitele - 5806

Phil Ross - 5648

Jos Nagels - 5146

Larry Baldock - 4426

Murray White - 4256

Mark Fogerty - 3362

Stephen Wheeler - 1629

Bryan Deuchar - 1613



Informal - 54

Blank - 37



Ōkurei Māori constituency - one required

Te Taru White - 1590



Raina Meha - 1583



Informal - 1

Blank - 305



Western Bay of Plenty general constituency - two required

Jane Nees - 7162

Ken Shirley - 5546



Sean Newland - 3576

Julian Fitter - 2768



Informal - 18

Blank - 924



Kohi Māori constituency - one required

As the number of candidates did not exceed the number of vacancies, Toi Kai Rākau Iti has been duly declared elected to the Kohi Māori Constituency seat.

The previous councillors were: Stacey Rose, Stuart Crosby, Andrew von Dadelszen, Paula Thompson and David Love for the Tauranga general constituency; Jane Nees and Norm Bruning for the Western Bay of Plenty general constituency; Kevin Winters and Lyall Thurston for the Rotorua general constituency; Doug Leeder and Bill Clark for the Eastern Bay of Plenty general constituency; Matemoana McDonald from Mauao Māori ward; Toi Kai Rākau Iti from the Kōhi Māori ward and Te Taru White from the Ōkurei Māori ward..