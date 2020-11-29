Eves Realty Greerton opening batsman Tom MacRury has belted his second Baywide century in eight days.

His second century helped continue his team's unbeaten Bay of Plenty Cup run against Craigs Investment Partners Geyser on Saturday.

Greerton elected to bat, after winning the toss on their home strip at Pemberton Park and MacRury quickly took the attack to the Geyser bowlers.

A second quickfire three-figure score saw the Greerton opener smash 110 off 80 balls at a strike rate of 137. MacRury put on a match-winning opening stand of 141 with Taylor Bettelheim (32). Nick Hendrie carried on the momentum with 86 runs as the hosts posted 331/6.

Geyser made a valiant attempt to chase down the big target but were removed for 209 to give the competition leaders a 122-run win.

Jasvinder Singh and Hayden Mitchell reached the 30s before dismissal. Mitchell Rush took four wickets for the winners.

A high scoring encounter that was on a knife-edge until a result was declared took place at the Te Puke Domain.

Flying Mullet Te Puke batted first and set Holland Beckett Law Tauranga Boys' College a big target in reaching 256 for the loss of six wickets.

Blair McKenzie continued his run of form with the bat in top-scoring with 94 runs, while veteran Tai Bridgman-Raison contributed a solid 75. Liam Collett took three wickets for 24 runs for Tauranga Boys'.

Tauranga Boys' weren't fazed by Te Puke's big score but it seemed the end was near when they fell to 227/8. However, Tim Pringle kept them in the match going on to finish with an unbeaten 96, their last wicket falling just three runs short of victory.

The encounter between Generation Homes Lake Taupō and Pāpāmoa saw 19 wickets fall in the day's play before Pāpāmoa got home with a solitary wicket to spare.

Pāpāmoa were chasing 216 for victory after Habib Malik (64) and Caleb Bate (60) anchored the Lake Taupō turn at bat. Reece Shelton was in superb touch with the ball, taking five wickets for 27 runs.

Pāpāmoa opener Andrew Goldsmith hammered a neat century off 89 balls before his team squeezed home in the 46th over to post back-to-back wins and sit just two points outside the top four.

Bond & Co Mount Maunganui got back to winning ways with a solid win over Bayleys Central Indians in Rotorua.

Mount skipper Ben Musgrave led the way with 68 runs in his side's score of 236 for the loss of nine wickets.

The home side fell 87 runs short of their target when they were bowled out for 150. Nadeera Nawela was in good touch with 66 runs to his name and David Hancock took a four-wicket bag for the winners.

Bay of Plenty Cup results

Te Puke 253/6 (Blair McKenzie 94, Tai Bridgman-Raison 75, Gareth Wallace 62no; Liam Collett 3/24) beat Tauranga Boys' College 251 (Tim Pringle 96no, Charles Williams 36; Hamish Wilde 2/2).

Greerton 331/6 (Tom MacRury 110, Nick Hendrie 86; Ben Astwood 2/30) beat Geyser 209 (Jasvinder Singh 34; Michael Rush 4/45).

Lake Taupō 215 (Habib Malik 64, Caleb Bate 60; Reece Shelton 5/27, David Tuck 3/31) lost to Pāpāmoa 218/9 (Andrew Goldsmith 100; Roger Urbahn 3/51).

Mount Maunganui 236/9 (Ben Musgrave 68; Stephen Nicholls 3/53) beat Central Indians 150 (Nadeera Nawela 66; David Hancock 4/31, Chris Atkinson 3/30).

Points table

Greerton 39, Mount Maunganui 33, Te Puke 25, Cadets 20, Central Indians 20, Pāpāmoa 18, Tauranga Boys' College 16, Lake Taupō 6, Geyser 6.