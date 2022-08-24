Western Heights High School students Kai Keane, 16, and Ocearna Morgan, 17, took part in the Rotorua regional Battle of the Pans. Photo / Andrew Warner

The pressure was on, the kitchen was bustling, and delicious food was being produced at the Battle of the Pans Rotorua.

Western Heights High School hosted the regional cooking competition recently.

Battle of the Pans is an initiative run by ServiceIQ which aims to help students experience the competition environment in a fun and non-threatening way, bringing a little of television's MasterChef into the classroom, but linked to learning and credit achievement.

ServiceIQ is holding Battle of the Pans regional competitions around the country.

Western Heights High School student Jasmine Clarke was the overall winner, winning both her categories of iced cupcake and iced café cake.

This was a new award that was created with the generosity of Gregg Brown, who owns two eateries in Rotorua - Pig and Whistle and Capers Epicurean - allowing Jasmine an experience of working in either one of his establishments.

Western Heights High School student Ocearna Morgan, 17, entered a number of categories in the competition.

These included classic Kiwi biscuits, for which she made melting moments and Anzac biscuits, the regional dish of bangers and mash, cupcakes, for which she made plain vanilla with vanilla buttercream, and barista.

She says she struggled a bit due to an injury, but she pushed through and completed her dishes.

Ocearna says the barista and regional dish categories were live, and for the regional dish they had an hour to prepare, make the dish, clean up and serve to the judges.

One of the most challenging things was the pressure of having people watching you, including Rotorua Intermediate pupils who came along to have a look, she says.

"I really enjoyed the regional dish and being able to show I can push myself. I've always liked cooking and baking, so thought, why not push myself that bit further?"

Western Heights High School student Kai Keane, 16, took part in the barista section of the regional competition.

He says it was a little nerve-racking, and they had to make two short blacks, two flat whites and two lattes in 12 minutes.

"I've always found doing things like making coffee to be enjoyable, and I wanted to see how I would hold up in a high pressure situation."

Kai says he would like to own his own café in the future.

ServiceIQ sector advisor Tony Seiuli was one of the judges.

He says the competition had been going really well and the students were showing they have passion.

He gave kudos to their teachers for the learning and passion they had shared with the students.

Tony says it is important for students to have opportunities like Battle of the Pans so that they know what the industry entails and how it would work were they to take that career path.

Battle of the Pans Rotorua results

Burger

Gold- Hekerangi Howden

Silver- CJ Lorenz Ramos, Zachary Hutchins, Divarn Langi-Wikaire

Bronze- Hare Chadderton, Spencer Philips



Pasta

Silver- Jason Taylor



Regional Dish

Bronze- Ocearna Morgan



Barista

Silver- Kai Keane



Scone

Bronze- Abel Pakuru



Cupcake

Gold- Jasmine Clarke

Silver- Olivia Boulcott, Ocearna Morgan, Jessica Dudson



Biscuit

Ocearna Morgan



Iced Cafe Cake

Gold- Jasmine Clarke



Overall winner

Jasmine Clarke