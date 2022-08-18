Chris Everest during his solo concert. Photo / Richard Anaru



Review

What: Fantasy Variations - Chris Everest

Where: St Luke's Anglican Church, Rotorua

When: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Reviewed by: Richard Anaru

It had been a long time since I heard Chris Everest play guitar. In fact, too long.

Having known Everest since his school days and then working with him at Rotorua Rockshop, I was very much looking forward to his performance.

Everest's story is one of challenges and doubts, of questions, of self-belief, and ultimately, of love and passion for his instrument of choice, guitar. In particular, the genre of classical guitar.

To be honest, I didn't really know what to expect. For a young musician to embark on such an undertaking, like a tour of this nature, suggests they are more than confident in their ability, they have a firm grasp of the intricacies of the instrument and have a comprehensive understanding of the compositions they are presenting.

From his very first piece, by Spanish guitar composer Fernando Sor, to Omar's Fancy by Dusan Bogdanovic (one of my favourites), Everest was highly impressive.

He has wonderful knowledge of the genre which he willingly shared with a small, learned, and appreciative audience (he even answered a question by one of his audience about his guitar).

Everest's inclusion of New Zealand composer Kenneth Young's Three Sad Waltzes, was pleasantly contrasting and his interpretation was delicate and bold. The definitive eastern flavour of Everest's second half gave an inclination of what may lie ahead pending further performances from this talented artist.

Although Everest would probably say his performance was not as technically consummate as he'd want (all good players do), he showed he is more than on his way to a fabulous career as a professional performer of classical guitar. This tour is the start of that hikoi for him.

Surely the transition to recording artist must follow soon.