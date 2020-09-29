Police have today arrested and charged a 21-year-old man with alleged intimidation.

The arrest was in relation to an incident where a woman was allegedly followed by a man on a bike while out jogging in Puarenga Park, Rotorua last week.

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Phil Taikato told the Rotorua Daily Post the man was also suspected to be involved in several other matters.

The man will be held in custody until his next court appearance.

"Police would like to thank those members of the public who provided us with information that led to the identification and subsequent arrest."