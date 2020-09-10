Te Arawa extended a warm welcome to the now total 50 Defence Force personnel in Rotorua following additional deployment nationwide.

Te Arawa welcomed Air Commodore Darryn Webb, deputy chief executive managed isolation quarantine (MIQ) Megan Main and a contingent of 50 New Zealand Defence Force personnel to Te Papaiouru marae in Rotorua today.

Around 400 additional Defence personnel are being deployed across New Zealand, bringing the number of Defence Force in Rotorua to 50.

Te Arawa kuia and students from Te Kura Kaupapa Maori of Te Koutu call the guests into Te Papaiouru marae as part of a pōhiri welcoming NZDF personnel. Photo / NZ Defence Force

The deployment of extra personnel is part of MIQ's package of improved policies and procedures, and increased staffing across all managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

The pōhiri recognised the continued support of iwi for managed isolation and quarantine in welcoming home returnees and keeping our communities safe from Covid-19.

Rotorua has three managed isolation facilities; the Ibis and Sudima Hotels opened in late June followed by the Rydges Hotel in late July.

Newly arrived NZDF personnel from Linton Army Camp perform the Army haka. Photo / NZ Defence Force

Te Arawa has helped to develop and shape a special experience for returnees, infusing a te ao Māori approach.

"This pōhiri is a huge honour for managed isolation and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment," Webb said.

"We see great importance in building an on-going and enduring relationship with Te Arawa waka to support our returnees to Aotearoa."

Air Commodore Darryn Webb at a pōhiri at Te Papaiouru Marae. Photo / NZ Defence Force

Main said their primary goal continued to be managing the public health risk of Covid-19 and preventing its spread into any community.

Te Arawa has a proud history with the armed forces.

This was seen in World War II with the mobilisation of the 28th Māori Battalion B Company.

The work with MIQ and returnees was strengthening that relationship.