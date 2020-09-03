Applications are now open for Rotorua Lakes Council's $1 million fund to help build community wellbeing and ddress some of the medium to long-term impacts of Covid-19 on our community.

This one-off Te Rākau Tū Pakari Fund is part of Rotorua's Build Back Better recovery plan and provides financial support to help communities adapt and build resilience.

It is also intended to help grow the capacity and capability of local community organisations and groups as they respond to local needs.

"The focus of this pūtea is to support our community groups and organisations to adapt, respond to needs and new opportunities, support new operating models, grow capability, collaborate and innovate, as part of Covid recovery," group manager strategy Jean-Paul Gaston said.

Advertisement

Applications to the fund will be considered monthly until June 2021, or until the fund is fully allocated.

With the focus on equitable participation and increasing community resilience and social capital, the Te Rākau Tū Pakari fund is for community groups and organisations that come from a cross-section of the community sector within Rotorua.

"Essentially we're looking for kaupapa and initiatives that support the community sector to make a difference to those who need it, and help them to adapt to a new way of working whilst responding to needs and new opportunities.

"It's also about supporting new ways of operating and growing capability, capacity and resilience. Using collaborative and innovative approaches that help to grow community participation."

The Fund is targeted towards initiatives that support those who need it most (equitable participation). These include:

· Children/ tamariki, rangatahi/ young people

· Māori

· Whanau/families

· People with disabilities

· People who are vulnerable

· People experiencing poverty

· Ethnic minority groups

· People experiencing isolation

· Elderly

There is no limit to the amount a group or organisation can apply for, although we expect that most successful applicants will receive between $20,000 and $60,000. Funding decisions will be made by a committee made up of three elected members, one Te Tatau o Te Arawa representative and council officers.

Examples of community groups who can apply include:

· Not for profit, charitable organisations and social enterprises

· Local marae, hapū, iwi

· Sports clubs, codes and regional sporting bodies delivering programmes specifically to Rotorua

· Community associations or hubs

· Multicultural and ethnic community organisations/groups

· Local arts organisations/groups

· Other community-based interest groups

· Social service providers

· Only organisations/groups active in the Rotorua district and activities specific to the benefit of Rotorua district communities will be eligible​