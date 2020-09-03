Otonga Road Primary School has been busy learning about the city's history and engaging with local businesses during fun excursions.

Principal Linda Woon says the school discussed how it could use its Ministry of Education donations scheme to support local businesses because they are aware that, in a city so dependent on tourism, tourism businesses have been hit hard by Covid-19.

"This is the first year that the school activity fee has been paid by the Ministry of Education and it is a blessing for our parents.

"It has meant that we can plan to pay for buses to take us to visit the local places."

Advertisement

She says their studies have been about local Maori legends, place names and their history, and the history of our city and people.

As part of that, its junior school visited the Government Gardens, had workshops at the Museum Tea House and visited the Settlers and Steam Museum.

The senior school have been studying Rūamoko and volcanoes. They visited the Buried Village this week.

The middle school did the Duck Tour and Kuirau Park.

Rotorua Museum education co-ordinator Rebecca Moore with Otonga Road Primary School pupil Sophia Lamont, 6, at the Rotorua Settlers and Steam Museum. Photo / Andrew Warner

"We believe that students should learn about the history of where they live as it helps them to understand the significance of the place names, the reality of the ancestors' lives and the impact we have as people on the place where we live.

"They too will be having an impact on this city and our land. It will matter for future generations what we do today.

"Although we probably don't see very many tourists in our daily lives, our school families are involved in many aspects of the tourism sector. They will be aware of the impact Covid-19 has had."

She says, "In line with our localised curriculum, we are getting a stronger sense of our belonging to this place.

Advertisement

"Our school values highlight whanaungatanga, kaitiakitanga and manaakitanga so it makes sense for us to support local businesses where we can."

Linda says having the Ministry of Education donations scheme has been a huge help.

It's a big relief for the school and its families, she says.

"We can plan with certainty. We feel sad that not every school is eligible and that does not seem fair to us - we are all in this together."