

A wedding show, comedy show, fashion show, farmers markets and conferences have all been cancelled or postponed following the decision to stay at Covid-19 alert level 2.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the country, excluding Auckland, will remain at alert level 2 until 11.59pm on August 26. Auckland will remain at level 3.

But at level 2 big events cannot go ahead due to a restriction on gatherings more than 100 people, which has left many organisers having to cancel or postpone their plans.

Activities and Events Unlimited owner Ian Mexted-Dykes said three jobs had cancelled at the weekend.

That included a conference, a comedy show and the Hitched Rotorua Wedding Show.

Despite the cancellations, he said staying at level 2 was the right decision.

"At first I thought: 'Oh no' and it felt like it was happening all over again," he said.

"But it is better to have two weeks and get rid of it again so we can hopefully carry on.

"I just hope people don't start seeing Rotorua as contaminated."

Mexted-Dykes said people were just starting to get their confidence back and booking events again before the return to level 2.

"We just started getting quite a few quotes back in," he said. "But we might be okay, it might just be a glitch. The sooner we get back to level 1, the better."

However, he was thankful the Government had decided to extend the wage subsidy past September 1.

Hitched Rotorua Wedding Show managing director Pete Duncan said he was saddened to have to postpone the ninth annual show that was set down for yesterday.

Plans to launch a new Māori fashion show in Rotorua on Saturday were also put on ice.

"The restrictions around 100 people eliminated our ability to do anything," he said.

"Hitched has close to 1200 people in each day and Te Waro had a VIP guest list of more than 300."

Duncan said organisers were reviewing a new date for both shows and in the meantime had offered exhibitors at the Rotorua wedding show the opportunity to showcase their business at the Cambridge show set for November 1. He hoped Te Waro could be held again in 2021.

"It is great that we have a plan B."

He was, however, appreciative of the Government's decision to stay at level 2.

"Initially it was devastating," he said. "But I completely appreciate the decision. It wasn't done in hast it is about the wellbeing of the nation."

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said the decision was made to cancel the General Election Candidates Open Forum at the Novotel Rotorua tonight.

"We decided to postpone it due to the uncertainty around what level we are going to be at. We had to make a call.

"We plan to reconvene as soon as the dust settles and we can hold events with 100-plus people confidently again."

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokesperson said the council has not had a rush of event cancellations in its public venues but there were a couple of postponements at the weekend.

That included the Hitched Rotorua Wedding Show, the Te Waro Māori fashion show and a private product exhibition.

The Farmers Market and the Kuirau Park Saturday Market run by the Rotary Rotorua North club were also cancelled at the weekend.