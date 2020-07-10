Rotorua has shown its support towards fighting breast cancer, with many Pink Ribbon Breakfast hosts getting creative and among the action.

More than 80 people in the Lakes DHB area are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

Broadcaster and Breast Cancer Foundation NZ Ambassador Stacey Morrison has been encouraging people in Rotorua and Taupō to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast this month.

Christine Fraser decided to host a Pink Ribbon bake sale and raffle today at her work ActiveVMA.

She says there are four women at her work and two of them have had breast cancer, so when she brought it up they were eager to help out.

"So we've got lots of cakes and slices and one of the women has decided to do pulled pork rolls.

"We'll track down all the men as they are on their smoko upstairs and hopefully get lots of donations."

She says she has been looking to hold a Pink Ribbon Breakfast event each year since she came to New Zealand from the United Kingdom eight years ago, but had never actually "taken the plunge".

"I was looking at it one Saturday morning and just thought, 'If you don't it now you never will'."

Christine says, although not to breast cancer, both herself and her husband had lost a parent to cancer.

"If we can give back and help with treatment in some way then that's a good thing."

Last year nearly 70 breakfasts were held in Rotorua and 30 in Taupō.

With more than 3300 women across the country diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and more than 650 a year still dying, the need for support is greater than ever.

This has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, where about 400 women who would have received a breast cancer diagnosis missed out on getting mammograms or a referral from their GP, delaying their ability to start treatment.

Proceeds from Pink Ribbon Breakfast will go towards helping these women get the support they need, as well as those already undergoing treatment.

They will also help to drive early detection and ground-breaking research to prevent further deaths.

For more information and to register to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, visit www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz