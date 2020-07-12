A proud team of St Chads artists are putting the finishing touches on 24 new works going up for sale.

They've been chosen for a month-long exhibition at Parliament.

The St Chads Charitable Trust helps Rotorua people living with disabilities connect with their community and improve their independence.

Clients began planning pieces for the upcoming exhibition - including sculptures and hanging artworks - in October.

Advertisement

Fletcher Tabuteau (centre) is helping get artwork from St Chads to Parliament for an exhibition. Photo / Andrew Warner

They came up with three options for each project and each was voted on democratically.

"It was all about what materials we wanted to work with, what was going to look good and what techniques we have learned," arts facilitator Donna Ross told the Rotorua Daily Post.

The team made use of glass, aluminium, wood and even mannequins.

Artist Felicity Anderson focused on wood-burning skills with her "steady" hands.

"I am feeling proud," she said, looking at finished pieces this month.

Fellow artist John Harvey told the Rotorua Daily Post the artworks "were not easy" but "it was really good learning new skills" especially cutting metals.

Harvey said he loved working with Ross because "she's a really caring person".

Some St Chads artists and staff will join MPs in Wellington for the exhibition opening on July 21.

Advertisement

The theme is tatau tatau, enabling good lives.

Rotorua-based MP and deputy NZ First leader Fletcher Tabuteau said "the gallery there is an open opportunity for New Zealanders to display art".

Some of the St Chads artworks going to the exhibition. Photo / Supplied

He suggested St Chads' "amazing" art be featured at Parliament last year and even contributed to one of the pieces in the upcoming exhibition.

St Chads manager Nicky Mayne said any pieces which didn't sell in Wellington would be for sale later in Rotorua.

"We're hoping we won't have to bring too much back."

She thanked Tabuteau for putting St Chads' name forward.

St Chads manager Nicky Mayne with clients. Photo / File

"Often people in the disability sector can be overlooked ... When we showcase all abilities, we are winning as a society."

Last year St Chads expanded its artwork and gift shop, the Inspire Gallery, from Devon St to a new site on Hinemoa St.

At the same time, St Chads began a new service to help people with disabilities into long-term paid employment, called Work Together.