The Springfield Superette has been robbed tonight.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene on the corner of Springfield Rd and Otonga Rd about 6.30pm.

Two offenders have taken cigarettes and cash and left in a car, she said.

It was unclear if any weapons were used in the robbery at this stage but there were no injuries reported, the spokeswoman said.

Police are at the scene and making inquiries.