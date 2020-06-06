Aorangi Peak hosted a Māori and Chinese cultural exchange on Saturday to mark the return of domestic tourism to Rotorua.

About 60 people gathered on Mt Ngongotahā for political discussions with Rotorua Lakes councillor and cultural ambassador Trevor Maxwell, kapa haka performances and a Chinese and Māori art display.

Aorangi Peak director Paul He said he was excited to open his restaurant for the event, to showcase scenic views and two cultures.

"It was wonderful to host this; to fall in love again with our beautiful town."

He said the kapa haka performers explained the stories of their haka and Chinese artists explained the ideas behind their work.

Aorangi Peak has opened a cafe eatery with a new menu to encourage more people to visit, after Covid-19 restrictions.

"Usually we see a lot of international tourists so that has disappeared."

It was a relief for He to host a large group again.

"We are here to share the beauty of this place with everyone who comes up here, to realise how lucky we are in this town."