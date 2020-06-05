A new pedestrian crossing on State Highway 30 / Sala St in Rotorua is set to greatly improve safety for students to get to and from Whakarewarewa School.

Works are scheduled to start on Monday and are expected to take two weeks to complete.

During this time a temporary speed limit of 30km/h, stop/go traffic management and shoulder closures will be in place.

NZ Transport Agency's acting portfolio delivery manager Jo Wilton said improving safety outside schools was a priority.

"This project aims to address the community's concerns about safe crossing for school children. We are making it more attractive and accessible for children to walk and cycle to and from school."

Wilton said improvements would also be made to the signage to notify drivers' they are approaching the crossing.

"This is a busy route for freight vehicles and people travelling between Tauranga and Taupō so it's critical the new pedestrian crossing is well signposted."