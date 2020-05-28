The woman accused of murdering a Tokoroa man has pleaded not guilty.

The body of the 34-year-old victim was discovered at a property on Moa Place on the afternoon of May 10.

A 28-year-old female was charged with murder but denied the charge in the High Court at Rotorua this morning, before Justice Graham Lang.

She appeared via audio-visual link and her interim name suppression continued.

Authorities initially said the man died at the scene after what was described as a "serious incident" earlier this month.

The victim was a local man, police said.

A trial date has been set for September next year.

The woman was remanded in custody to reappear before the High Court on August 7.