For the first time since Anzac Day services began in 1916, Kiwis will not be able to gather together to mark the anniversary.

Anzac Day services are not allowed during the lockdown and instead, people can mark the anniversary by standing by their letterboxes at dawn and through virtual services and online events.

Traditionally, New Zealanders have gathered at cenotaphs and Returned and Services Associations around the country on April 25 each year, to commemorate the fallen at Anzac Cove in World War I.

Starting at 6am on RNZ National, the Last Post, Ode of Remembrance and national anthems of New Zealand, Australia and Turkey will be played, before an address is given by Ron Mark, Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs.

After the Stand at Dawn service, Rev Tom Poata of St Faith's Anglican Church and Ngakohu Walker, head boy at Rotorua Boys' High School, will speak to the community via the Rotorua Lakes Council Facebook page.

In a statement on the Rotorua Lakes Council website, Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick encouraged residents to stand in their driveways and mark "one of the most important national occasions for both Australians and New Zealanders".

Rotorua RSA vice president Ron Hope said whether or not there would be a second commemoration after level 4 lockdown depended on what people wanted.

The Pakeke Lions branch in Taupō is inviting people to commemorate Anzac Day by standing in their driveway to observe two minutes of silence at 11am tomorrow.

President Ian Triscott invited people in the Taupō district to make their own poppies this year as well.