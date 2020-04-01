Drug dealers are standing out, burglars and thieves are out of business and family violence is starting to soar.

These are some of the trends starting to emerge for Rotorua police.

A week in from lockdown and Rotorua police say they are generally happy with how the city has behaved but are disappointed the predicted rise in family harm has eventuated.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus Bay of Plenty breakdown

• Coronavirus: Tape taken down at Rotorua playground despite Covid-19 risks

• Premium - Covid-19 Coronavirus: When scaremongering becomes caremongering in Rotorua

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Rotorua dad gets creative with lockdown boredom busters

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Phil Taikato said there were 92 family harm callouts in Rotorua from Monday last week until Sunday, which was about the average for the city each week.

However, since Monday there had been a noticeable jump in family harm callouts, with nearly twice as many reports as usual.

Inspector Phil Taikato.

"We have seen a reasonably big spike. Instead of 12 a day, we're getting about 22. A lot of the witnesses to these are kids. A lot of the callouts we would normally go to during the day, the children are not home but now with isolation, everyone is in the same bubble."

He said despite it only being a week in, the family harm incidents stemmed from people having "cabin fever".

Advertisement

He said generally locals had been complying with the lockdown and understood it was a small sacrifice to pay for the benefits reaped.

One of the big gains has been a drop in the number of dwelling burglaries as a result of people staying home and being able to protect their own properties.

Rotorua Police did not have the week-on-week figures yet to see a comparison but anecdotally it had dropped from last week.

Taikato said police and security firms had also increased patrols around commercial areas to try and combat burglaries of businesses that had closed during the lockdown.

He said with less traffic around and more police staff out on the roads and in neighbourhoods, police were "definitely seeing more illegal movement".

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

He said with only those going to the supermarket and essential workers using the roads, it was easier to spot people up to no good, including drug dealers.

"We are identifying the tinny houses but we still have to formulate how we respond to those. But it's definitely harder for them to move stuff because we are stopping most vehicles and they are well aware they become more vulnerable so there's a reluctance of them to move around."

Advertisement

‌

Bay of Plenty road policing manager Inspector Brent Crowe said there had been a "significant" reduction in crashes and traffic infringements.

"Most people get the need to only travel for essential purposes, getting food or petrol, travelling short distances for exercise and those whose work is deemed essential.

"Due to the lack of vehicles on the road, traffic law enforcement has also declined sharply, however keeping our roads safe is still a top priority."