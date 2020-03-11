A man has been arrested after an incident that saw the Rotorua District Court put in lockdown and guarded by armed police.

Police were notified about 4.10pm yesterday that the Rotorua District Court had gone into lockdown following a verbal threat being received.

Armed police were sent as a precaution.

Rotorua police acting area commander Inspector Phil Taikato told the Rotorua Daily Post at the scene a telephoned implied gun threat had been made to the court.

Advertisement

Police officers outside the Rotorua District Court. Photo / Ben Fraser

Police found nothing of concern and confirmed there was no threat to the public.

A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged with threatening a person and taking, obtaining or using a document for pecuniary advantage.

He is due to appear in Rotorua District Court today.