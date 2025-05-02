Children are given “marathon passports” when they register and are asked to spend the weeks leading up to the event ticking off 1km at a time as part of their training, aiming to reach 40km.
They run the final couple of kilometres in the mini marathon event – giving them the feel of completing a marathon distance.
This year, the children were sent on a different course, starting and finishing outside Rotorua Lakeside Hotel, running along the Rotorua Lakefront, past Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa, towards the Government Gardens and back along Whakaue St towards the finish line on Tūtānekai St.
Athletics New Zealand event manager Keegan McCauley said the great weather and the new course design helped make for an awesome day out.
“It’s good to keep the kids active and enjoying running, and it’s an opportunity to run down the finish chute that maybe their mums and dads might be doing at the weekend. Hopefully, they feel inspired to have a greater involvement in the sport of athletics and running.”
Keano Cunningham, 11, from Rotorua Intermediate School, said the marshals did a great job of showing them where to run to ensure no children got lost.
He said he had done the mini marathon several times before but loved this course as he got to see more sights, including Wai Ariki and the Lakefront.
Aaleyah Hill, 10, from Glenholme School, is normally a rugby and league player but liked the opportunity to get out for a run.
“It was tiring but it was fun and I liked it very much.”
Te Maania Ngamoki-Hohepa, 9, from Whangamarino School. also used the opportunity for some pre-season league and rugby training.