At the finish line, Kaden’s mum was waiting with his running shoes in a bag, having hoped she could have caught him among the masses before his race got under way.

But for the 11-year-old Kaharoa School pupil, the Crocs did just fine. The puffed youngster told the Rotorua Daily Post as he crossed the finish line he barely noticed the difference.

“I realised when I got to school I’d forgotten my shoes because I forgot I had mini marathon today.“

Kaden Young, 11, didn't let the fact he'd forgotten his running shoes deter him from smashing the Rotorua Mini Marathon. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The Matthews Sport Vision Kids’ Mini Marathon is part of the official Red Stag Rotorua Marathon and started in 2010.

Children from across Rotorua schools run 2.2km of the 42.2km Rotorua Marathon course – experiencing the glory of running down the finishing chute to the cheers of parents and supporters.

Children are given “marathon passports” when they register and are asked to spend the weeks leading up to the event ticking off 1km at a time as part of their training, aiming to reach 40km.

About 2400 students ran the Rotorua Mini Marathon this year.

They run the final couple of kilometres in the mini marathon event – giving them the feel of completing a marathon distance.

This year, the children were sent on a different course, starting and finishing outside Rotorua Lakeside Hotel, running along the Rotorua Lakefront, past Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa, towards the Government Gardens and back along Whakaue St towards the finish line on Tūtānekai St.

Athletics New Zealand event manager Keegan McCauley. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Athletics New Zealand event manager Keegan McCauley said the great weather and the new course design helped make for an awesome day out.

“It’s good to keep the kids active and enjoying running, and it’s an opportunity to run down the finish chute that maybe their mums and dads might be doing at the weekend. Hopefully, they feel inspired to have a greater involvement in the sport of athletics and running.”

Keano Cunningham, a Year 7 student at Rotorua Intermediate School, loved his experience running the Rotorua Mini Marathon. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Keano Cunningham, 11, from Rotorua Intermediate School, said the marshals did a great job of showing them where to run to ensure no children got lost.

He said he had done the mini marathon several times before but loved this course as he got to see more sights, including Wai Ariki and the Lakefront.

Aaleyah Hill, 10, from Glenholme School., loves to play rugby but said running the Rotorua Mini Marathon was fun too. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Aaleyah Hill, 10, from Glenholme School, is normally a rugby and league player but liked the opportunity to get out for a run.

“It was tiring but it was fun and I liked it very much.”

Te Maania Ngamoki-Hohepa, 9, enjoyed running the Rotorua Mini Marathon. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Te Maania Ngamoki-Hohepa, 9, from Whangamarino School. also used the opportunity for some pre-season league and rugby training.

She said she liked this course better because it provided more shade than in previous years.

“It was tiring but good at the same time.”

The weekend’s racing starts on Saturday from 7.45am at Whangamarino School for the half marathon and 8am at Government Gardens for the full marathon, followed by shorter distance races.

