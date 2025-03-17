Born in Wellington, Dennis moved to Rotorua with his family in the early 1950s where he finished his schooling at what is now Rotorua Boys’ High School.
He worked for 25 years at Jackson’s Hardware in Rotorua before moving into a different business with the same employer working with kit set furniture.
He then ran a biscuit and confectionery business that sold to suppliers around the Bay of Plenty for 25 years until his retirement.
Dennis met his wife through their love of athletics.
He was an active competitor on the track, and in cross-country and road running races and she had represented New Zealand in the high jump at the 1962 Commonwealth Games.
He was secretary of the Rotorua Athletic Club for 30 years and carried out that role alongside his race-directing duties – a role he did alongside Pam, who took care of all the administration duties.
All of their work was done at a time when the Rotorua Marathon was run by volunteers. Today it is a commercial operation run by an event company.
Among Dennis’ achievements was receiving a Service Award from the Waikato Athletic Centre and an Athletics New Zealand Merit Award. He was also made a life member of the Rotorua Athletics Club in 1989 and in recent years was made a patron of the Lake City Athletics Club.
While the couple picked up many awards recognising their service to the sport over the decades, the pinnacle was when they were jointly awarded a Queen Service Medal in 2008 for services to athletics.
Pam told the Rotorua Daily Post the couple married in 1966.