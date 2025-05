Police have released the name of a man killed in an Anzac Day crash in Rotorua. Photo / File

Police have released the name of a man killed in an Anzac Day crash in Rotorua. Photo / File

The man who died in an Anzac Day crash in Rotorua was local Shubhkarman Singh, police say.

The 33-year-old from Ōwhata died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Te Ngae Rd, Ōwhata.

Another person was seriously injured in the crash, which happened about 9.10pm. Police previously said the injured person was stable.

In a statement today, police extended their condolences to Singh’s loved ones.