It is the month of Envirohub Bay of Plenty's Sustainable Backyards, and there is still plenty on the calendar to get involved in.

Rotorua Sustainable Backyards co-ordinator Lilian Short says the Sustainable Backyards calendar includes many types of events, from film screenings, to workshops and garden viewings.

"There's something for everyone with the majority of events offered free or at a low cost.

"We encourage everyone to get behind the activities as we can all make a difference and help with the protection and enhancement of our environment.

"No matter how big or small, the steps we all take is what will make the biggest difference."

She says it is great to know there are so many events within the Sustainable Backyards month that aim to encourage environmental sustainability within the community.

"We've been planning events since last year so it's really exciting that we're now able to deliver them this coming month."

Lilian says although we should all be making a conscious effort year round, having a month dedicated to Sustainable Backyards is important as it provides communities with a mechanism to get connected, share ideas and help each other to live more sustainably.

The Sustainable Home and Garden Ramble on tomorrow.

This has three different locations to visit throughout the day, first is Tiaki Early Learning Centre from 9am-11am, the second is the Te Puea Orchards from 11am-1.30pm, and the last is 36 Coulter Rd from 1pm-4pm.

People can visit one location or all three - it is up to them.

On Sunday there is a How to Catch Catfish demonstration with the Te Arawa Catfish killas that will be held at Goulding Rd, Te Weta Bay from 10am-1pm.

For more information or to register for an event email Rotorua@envirohub.org.nz

River Rats is holding two of the many events still coming up.

There is a River Rats Kaituna River Rafting - Rotorua Locals Day on March 21, where they are running Kaituna River Rafting trips for less than half price with proceeds going to Predator Free Ōkere Falls.

Director and marketing manager Justin Hutton says it seemed like a great way to promote Predator Free Ōkere Falls and give what will hopefully be a great donation.

People can also join River Rats for a kayak from Lake Rotorua through the Ōhau Channel to Lake Rotoiti and pick up any rubbish from the channel and the river banks on March 22.

"When we've gone down there ourselves we've found a lot of rubbish. It sits just below the surface and in the trees. It's surprising what you find when start fishing around there.

"It's a huge job for us to tackle on our own. People can come use our kayaks for free and help."

Justin says River Rats has always tried to operate in environmentally friendly manner and give back to the community.

"We do operate in the river and anything we can do to improve that environment is a great thing."

He says spots are filling up fast and to get in quick. Contact River Rats to book your spot - (07) 345 5643 or justin@riverrats

Go to www.envirohub.org.nz to get a PDF version of the event calendar or pick up a physical copy of the Sustainable Backyards booklet from cafes around Rotorua or the Rotorua Library.