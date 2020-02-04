Senior Sergeant Phil Edwards is blunt about the rash of car thefts and break-ins currently causing huge stress and upset in Taupō.

"We're getting smashed," he says of the crime occurring in an area roughly bordered by Spa Rd, Tauhara Rd, Crown Rd, Taharepa Rd and Lake Terrace.

"They [car crimes] are usually four or five a week and we're up to 10 per week."

Mr Edwards says it's mostly cars parked in driveways and front lawns being targeted and some have also been parked on the street. Although car owners are locking their vehicles, thieves will smash door locks or windows and then damage the ignition trying to start the motor.

It's not just a frustration for police — the victims are also angry and upset. Not only is their vehicle stolen or damaged, they have to pay insurance excesses and cope without a car while it is being repaired.

Mr Edwards says crimes are mostly occurring between 2am and 4am. Police have stepped up patrols and staff in the affected area and are working with Taupō Community Patrol and partners such as Senjo Security.

A Police map showing where car break-ins and thefts occurred around Taupō during January.

He says shift workers coming and going to work in the small hours can also help by watching for suspicious activity and reporting it straight away.

Police are currently seeking three adults. Mr Edwards says the majority of the offending is being done by under-18s and it is possible that there are several groups active.

"We're also not ruling out new offenders into town or just people that are bored."

While seven or eight cars a week are being taken, Mr Edwards says more are being broken into.

"Some cars have immobilisers on them so [thieves] can't get them going."

Cars particularly being targeted are Mazda Demios and 1990s-model Nissans. They are usually recovered around the Taupō district but sometimes further afield in Rotorua, Whakatane or Auckland.

"Our sense is that they're nicking them, taking them for a joy ride or using them for a burglary. Some are being found around Taupō. It's really inconsistent."

There has been a lot of comment on social media about the crimes and Mr Edwards says while that heightens people's awareness, those affected also need to make sure they inform police. Reports of suspicious activity will be responded to urgently.

He says police resources are currently stretched, with staff also working hard to solve a string of arsons in the Waitetoko area and public help is needed to catch the culprits. That includes reporting suspicious behaviour immediately to 111 so that police can respond straight away.

One Taupō man said he felt invaded and very angry about his partner's car being broken into last weekend.

Graeme, who did not want his last name used, said the Toyota Corolla had been parked on the berm when thieves smashed the windows, removed the ignition cover and smashed the ignition barrel.

Thieves are breaking into cars and damaging the ignitions trying to get them started. Photo / Supplied.

The pair have insurance and the car has been taken for repair but Graeme is frustrated that they will have to pay the $500 insurance excess and that his partner is without a vehicle to get to work.

He suspects the offenders were youths and wants the parents held accountable.

"The little buggers' parents should be made to pay the excess for all the damage they've done."

Michelle Reid, the mother of a young man whose Subaru car was broken into and stolen last weekend says her son is up for at least $650 in car and contents insurance excesses, a lot of money for a 21-year-old to find.

The car was parked in Elizabeth St when the locks were drilled, a window smashed, the ignition pulled out and the vehicle taken. However it was low on petrol and later recovered in Taupō View Rd with a puncture.

Mrs Reid says the cost of repair plus a wheel alignment and any harm to the engine from running out of fuel, may mean it is written off.

Items in the car including a laptop and prescription sunglasses were also taken.

Her son was now having to walk everywhere and was "pretty devastated".

"He's cheesed off that these guys are just literally carrying on and it's just day after day. They're just doing it every day and it's so frustrating that they can't be caught and held accountable."

She said police had been helpful, but had told her there was no point taking fingerprints as cars had so many prints on them that it was impossible to get a clear set.

What you can do

¦Keep your car in a garage if possible

¦Consider installing motion-activated sensor lights

¦Keep your vehicle locked and remove all items

¦Be vigilant, especially if you're about in the early hours of the morning

¦If you see something suspicious, call Police immediately on 111

¦Report damage or theft to Police on 105 or the new Police app.

¦Join or form a Neighbourhood Support group.