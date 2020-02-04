A "tricky" scrub fire in Atiamuri took firefighters over five hours to fully extinguish.

The one-acre fire on Nicholson Rd, Atiamuri was reported at 2.30pm yesterday.

One helicopter, four fire trucks from Rotorua and two tankers from Ngongotahā and Lake Ōkareka, battled the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency media spokesman said the location was "tricky" and crews were on site until 8pm.

No one was injured.