A "tricky" scrub fire in Atiamuri took firefighters over five hours to fully extinguish.
The one-acre fire on Nicholson Rd, Atiamuri was reported at 2.30pm yesterday.
One helicopter, four fire trucks from Rotorua and two tankers from Ngongotahā and Lake Ōkareka, battled the blaze.
A Fire and Emergency media spokesman said the location was "tricky" and crews were on site until 8pm.
No one was injured.