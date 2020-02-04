Danielle Nesson-Morgan lost her leg to bone cancer when she was just three-months-old.

Now 26 years later and the solo-mother is using her experience to help others with disabilities navigate through life.

Nesson-Morgan was entering her final year of a Bachelor of Social Work at Toi Ohomai and wants to work as a disability advocate once she graduates.

"My dream is to work with clients who face physical challenges to help them improve all areas of their life. There's currently no disability advocacy services in Rotorua at all... local advocacy is an area of work I'm passionate about."

Advertisement

She was one of six Rotorua students with significant disabilities who will receive a share of $10,000 from this year's BayTrust Dillon Scholarship fund to help them complete their tertiary study.

The Dillon Scholarship is in its 29th year and supports disabled Bay of Plenty students while they undertake tertiary qualifications.

Danielle's own study programme has been extended a year after delays repairing her artificial leg caused her to miss class for an entire month.

"It's all those little things in life which I think I could help other people with once I graduate so it doesn't happen to them.

"It's been a real struggle through my own personal experience so that's motivating me to study social work and help achieve more for everybody else."

BayTrust Dillon Scholarship committee chairman Roger Taylor said 50 students across the wider Bay of Plenty would benefit this year with $77,150 worth of scholarships being awarded ranging from $500 up to $3000 per student.

"These students are inspirational in their determination to overcome any hurdles that stand in their way... BayTrust is immensely proud to be able to help them pursue their academic dreams."

Applications for the Dillon Scholarship open towards the end of each year for the following academic year. There is no age restriction.