A car crashed into a paddock, brought powerlines down and started a small fire in Otakiri.

The incident happened on Military Rd about 9.45pm yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.

As the car crashed, powerlines fell on to the road and the vehicle caught fire, she said.

One person recieved moderate injuries.

Traffic was able to get around the carnage, she said, however, there were minor delays for a stage.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the person was out of the vehicle when emergency services arrived.

Crews ensured there was isolation on power before they dealt with the vehicle, she said.

The crash scene was cleared up by 11.10pm.