Wide-brimmed sunhats were the flavour of the day at the Arawa Park racecourse today as the sweltering sun beat down on keen punters.

Gates opened at 11am with the car park near capacity within the first couple of hours.

Women looked glam in their summery dresses, while men looked smart buttoned up in their finest shirts for the day.

The stands were packed to the brim and the green was a sea of brightly-coloured beach umbrellas, picnic blankets and marquees.

Fiona Hamilton (left), Shelley Thomas and Maya Hamilton living up to their annual tradition. Photo / Caroline Fleming

Chief executive of Rotorua Racing Damien Radesic was thrilled with how the day had turned out, with upwards of 4000 people through the gates.

Not just that, the atmosphere was "relaxed" and "happy" and people had come out with their kids, picnic blankets and drinks for a good day, Radesic said.

A lot of cheering and excitement took hold when the horses crossed the finish line. Photo / Caroline Fleming

The horses were racing well and loads of punters were placing their bets, which always made for a "magic" vibe, he said.

Two of those punters were locals Melanie Lunam and Haley Steadman, who had come for a family and friends day out.

Lunman said it had been a great day to dress up, bring some food and have a good time.

Holly Rogers, 7, loving her candyfloss in the sun. Photo / Caroline Fleming

Steadman said the day was fun, but their luck in the betting realm had been "mediocre".

"We've lost a few and won a few."

Just across from the pair were a group of young people in their 20s set up with their wine, breads, chips and dips.

Rowan Smith (left), Elisha Powell, Ollie Bendall, Monique Duchesne, Jenna Robinson, Jasmine Keaney, James Rickard and Annabelle Oliver enjoying the sunshine. Photo / Caroline Fleming

Elisha Powell, 23, said it was a neat day to sit in the sun and have a "bit of a picnic" with friends.

Another member of the group Jasmine Keaney said she came down to have a drink with the girls, while Monique Duchesne said she was on the lookout for a good-looking man dressed in his racing best.

While the girls were on the lookout, children on the track had other things in mind.

To take out the top prize in the track sack race.

Matt and Kate Hanson enjoying a drink in the sun. Photo / Caroline Fleming

Lucy Morgan-Stone, 3, was one of them and after her race, she was treated to a special chocolate-dipped ice cream with her brother Harvey, 5.

Their mother Lauren Morgan said it was the first time the young pair had been to the races and the sight of horses had caused "a lot of shrieking and excitement".

Lucy, 3 and Harvey, 6, enjoying a sweet treat. Photo / Caroline Fleming

The saviours of the day had to go to the food truck operators, keeping the children at bay and the adults' stomachs lined for wise betting.

Kai Caff Aye owner Paula Collier said it was her first time bringing the truck to the races and they were loving it.

She said it had taken a lot of preparation getting the food together and she hoped they would sell out.

Chairman of Rotorua Racing Andrew Bryant said the day had a "brilliant turnout" and it was great to see so many locals relishing in the sport.

The horses on full display as they warmed up. Photo / Caroline Fleming

He said the day had become an annual thing for many people and was a great day out after Christmas.

When asked how his day was going, Bryant laughed and said "talk to me after race six and I'll tell you".