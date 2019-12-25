Rotorua's finest fascinators will be out on full display at the city racecourse's "biggest day of the year".

Tomorrow's Interislander Summer Festival of racing at the Arawa Park Racecourse is set to see anywhere between 3500 and 5000 people line the racetrack.

Chief executive of the Rotorua Racing Club Damien Radesic said the weather looked like it was going to "play ball" so they were expecting a great day.

He said the number of people that came to the summer festival every year was "exceptional" and they were thrilled with the turnout.

The reason he believed it was such an attraction was that it was such a "family day out", he said.

"It would definitely be our biggest day of the year in terms of people."

Special events being put on for children included a sack race, a bouncy castle, face painting, and an egg and spoon race on the track.

People turn out for the Interislander Summer Festival at the Arawa Park Racecourse in 2016. Photo / File

There would also be a $500 Interislander voucher giveaway.

Radesic said there would be an abundance of food stalls and parking out the back of the racecourse and near the Rydges hotel.

Security would be ramped up on the day as it was a BYO situation, he said.

Bag checks would be taking place to ensure no one brought in more than one bottle of wine or six stubbies of beer, he said. There will also be a $10 gate fee.

Radesic said the atmosphere was always vibrant and "so much fun".

"We love seeing all of the people enjoying themselves."

He said the sun was supposed to be out for the rest of the week, which would make for great race day conditions.

Rotorua man Patrick Aislabie said he and his friends went to the event every year as it was always "such a good time".

Being able to take some drinks in and sit under the sun with his mates was always a "treat", he said.