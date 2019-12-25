

Her festive, golden trumpet earrings dangled as she stood behind a tray of roast kumara, holding a serving spoon in her non-fractured hand.

For former nurse Patricia Perkins, 88, Christmas always has, and always will be, a special time of year.

But instead of celebrating the day with her 40 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren - one of which was born this morning - she was in her happy place: around the people of Rotorua.

She moved to Rotorua 25 years ago with her husband who died six years ago.

Advertisement

"I just do anything I can in the community, I just love working with people," she said.

Helping out every year, Patricia Perkins, 88, is in her happy place around the people of Rotorua. Photo / Cira Olivier

But just like the lively drums greeting people walking into the Energy Events Centre, she radiated energy and excitement, doing something in the community she thought was crucial.

"A lot of people don't have a lot in their lives, I've noticed, and that's why I'm here."

She was not peeling potatoes this year as she had in other years due to a fractured wrist.

An unnoticeable inconvenience as she helped set the tables on Christmas Eve for hundreds of guests.

READ MORE:

• 'Just hilarious': Rotorua man gets Christmas creative for another year

• Premium - Festive spirit fills the streets of Rotorua for annual Christmas Parade

• Rotorua Christmas Parade: Why the change of route?

• Christmas Day activities in Rotorua

She was one of 70 volunteers who helped bring the annual Rotorua Christmas Day Community Lunch together, organised by the Rotorua Association of Christian Churches.

Volunteers were split into teams: Setting tables, hosting, serving, organising entertainment and preparing enough food to feed 400 people with enough for left-overs.

Advertisement

Planning team chairman Dave Moore said the day was for everyone, from all walks of life.

Whether they were alone on the Christmas, couldn't afford a feed or were overseas travellers.

"We want Christmas to be special for everyone," he said, and like every other year, it never failed to be humbling.

Places for 400 people had been set and about 250 seats were taken just 30 minutes after the doors opened.

For Arlene Robb, this was her first time at the lunch for the pure reason that she needed a break.

Planning team chairman Dave Moore said the day was for everyone. Photo / File

"I cook every year and have the whānau around," she said.

And this year was already less stressful as she sat around a table with her mother, a friend, waiting for their turn to plate up.

"My cuzzies have come for the last two years and they were telling us to come down ... I think it's awesome."

"Everyone I've met is just so happy," she said.

But while it was just a matter of showing up for the community guests, 20 volunteers worked tirelessly in the kitchen since the day before, led by Pastor Karen Groot and her husband.

This was her ninth year in the kitchen and she wouldn't want to spend her Christmas any other way.

Most of the cooking was done on the day with a 7am start - 45kg of pork, 48 chickens and multiple hams as well as roast vegetables, tea, coffee. And of course, dessert.

An impressive feast - all ready to be served at noon.

Groot said there had been generous donations from the Salvation Army and individual families which helped immensely on top of churches supplying food.

Pastor Karen Groot (red apron) with just a fraction of the kitchen volunteers. Photo / Cira Olivier

She gave up her Christmas every year to help bring the day to life.

"If I wasn't doing this, I'd be serving somewhere in some way," she said.

In true Christmas spirit, crackers were popping, plates overflowed and laughter accompanied the continuous, excitable chatter.

Three local acts performed to the crowd, the first being classical singer Ellis Carrington. She was followed by singer-songwriter Alayna Powley and local entertainer Ali Morgan.

Kingi Biddle MC'd the event and entertainment organiser Bobby Howard said the entertainment created a fun atmosphere.

Children were not short of entertainment either who had a jumping castle inside the foyer as the weather looked unpredictable.

Hundreds turned up to load their plates with a Christmas feed at the Rotorua Community Lunch. Photo / File

There were also balloon animals and a craft station.

Trust member Pastor JP Metcalfe stood at the entrance and welcomed people in and farewelled them as they left and said seeing how much happier people were after the event is what brought him back for his second year of volunteering.

"People are just so thankful ... they're different when they leave to when they walk in," he said, with more joy and overwhelming gratitude.

The venue was provided by Rotorua Lakes Council. Sponsors came on board to design the event's poster and print material.