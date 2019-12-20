There are a number of creatively decorated fish full of meaning dotted around central Rotorua for people to find and appreciate.

This summer's Fish Out of Water Art Trail is now under way.

Art Trail project manager Jill Walker says there are 13 fish in this year's trail, including 10 fish by new artists.

Three are decorated by parent and child artists and two fish are decorated by artists from the outer lakes.



She says there are two host changes this year, with Monkey Kids returning and Portico Gallery coming on board.

Jill says there is a variety of diverse fish which are a celebration of lakes and other animals.

The fish designs are multimedia, using paper mache, wool, pipes, cardboard, labels from fish cans, mosaics and walkie talkies.

Fish are in residence with their host until February 2.

Bonnie Steere says the idea behind her fish, named Dreamer, was to inspire kids to follow their dreams.

"It doesn't matter how often they change or how unrealistic they seem, and just to have fun with their dreams and with life."

She says she used acrylic paint and polymer clay to create her fish, and Dreamer also has a newspaper hat with some feathers in it.

Bonnie says she has enjoyed having an art project and she likes how the fish are painted over at the end, and artists can take the white fish and do whatever they like with it.

"I have been taking my kids for years to do it [the trail] and this year thought would give it a go, and it's been really fun."

Sky Smale says she uses the trail as an opportunity to showcase native species. She has done a range of species in the past and this year has gone with dabchicks, with her fish named Dabblers.

She says she enjoys the challenge of working on a shape that is irregular and that it is good to have the motivation of a deadline.

"I'm really looking forward to taking my son and partner on the trail because this year I don't know where my fish is, so it will be a surprise for me as much as anyone."

Sky also encourages encourage people to go and see if they can find any dabchicks on our lakes, and that maybe people will be able to recognise them after seeing her fish.



Get a free trail map from the Rotorua iSite (Fenton St) or any of the fish host venues and find all nine fish to go in the prize draw.

People also get the chance to pick their favourite fish for the People's Choice Award.

The Fish out of Water Art Trail began 15 years ago to celebrate Rotorua's lakes and fisheries. There are 16 lakes in the Rotorua region, and 15 of those are fishable.

The fish stock is mainly rainbow and brown trout with brook char and tiger trout also present.

- Prize draw entries need to be received by 5pm, February 3, 2020. Enter at the Rotorua iSite or any of the fish host locations.

The details

- What: Fish out of Water Art Trail

- When: Until February 2

- Where: Various venues in central Rotorua

- Free

Fish host venues

- Rotorua iSite

- Portico Gallery

- McLeods Booksellers

- The Rotorua Cycle Centre

- O'Keefe's Anglers Depot

- Monkey Kids

- The Living Room Collective

- Trade Aid

- Atlantis Books

- Artworks

- Cafe de Paris

- Simply Different

- The Arts Village