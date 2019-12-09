The doors have been locked and police are on the way to the Rotorua Work and Income NZ office.

A police spokeswoman could not confirm that the building was in lockdown, but said police had received some information and were on their way to investigate.

Officers got the call-out to the building on Pukuatua St about 10.30am.

"There is no imminent threat there," she said.

A reporter at the scene said there were two women seen in front of the doors and cones were blocking the entrance.

She said there was no sign of commotion outside.

