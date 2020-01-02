The Rotorua Daily Post is taking a look back at the stories of 2019. Here's what made headlines in October.

October 1:

It's been a long time coming but advocates for Rotorua's new state-of-the-art skate park are edging closer to their dream.

Rotorua Lakes Council has now confirmed the park's new site, expressions of interest to build the structure have been sought and work should start within a year.

Former long-time district councillor Charles Sturt (right) who has championed the skate park development, with Rotorua Lakes Council sport, recreation and environment manager Rob Pitkethley at the site of the new skate park. Photo / Stephen Parker

October 5:

Motels in Rotorua have earned more than $9 million in less than three years putting up the homeless.

But some owners say they have had to hire security guards and are dealing with fighting, drugs, busted-up rooms, gangs and children being left alone - on a daily basis.

October 10:

Concerns about increased traffic, noise and environmental impacts are at the forefront of many of the submissions opposing a proposed sustainable tourism venture at Okere Falls.

Forty-five submissions were made about an application for a new zipline tourist attraction at Okere Falls - a joint venture between Rotorua Rafting's Sam Sutton and Māori landowners from Ngāti Hinerangi-Ngāti Hinekiri.

Okere Incorporated chairman Piki Thomas, left, and Sam Sutton, at Okere Falls for zipline venture. Photo / Stephen Parker

October 13:

Four newcomers have been voted on to Rotorua Lakes Council according to preliminary results.

Zizi Sparks finds out what they hope to achieve during their time in council and how they feel about the win.

The new faces of the Rotorua Lakes Council (from left) Fisher Wang, Mercia Yates, Reynold Macpherson and Sandra Kai Fong. Photo / Stephen Parker

October 15:

An $80 million commercial centre and Māori-centric hotel is planned for Rotorua's CBD.

Rotomā No.1 Incorporation has announced plans for the multimillion-dollar ''wood-first'' Māori commercial centre and a neighbouring 174 room hotel.

It is expected to create up to 120 jobs.

Rotoma No.1 Incorporation chief executive Neville King in front of a section of Arawa St which is set to be redeveloped. Photo / Stephen Parker

October 16:

Iconic Bay of Plenty business Maketu Pies has been given a lifeline after a buyer was found for the company.

Te Arawa Management Ltd (TAML), the commercial subsidiary of Te Arawa Lakes Trust, purchased Maketu Pies after it went into receivership earlier this month because of the "critical financial position" it was in.

Maketu Pies. Photo / Andrew Warner

October 19:

Rotorua woman Wikitoria Dansey should have been connected with the final resting place of her brother more than 70 years after he died in a plane crash at war.

Instead, she got the shock of her life. His remains were missing.

Wikitoria Dansey, 85. Photo / Stephen Parker

October 23:

Just over a month ago Jason McIntyre suffered a massive heart attack while driving along Sunset Rd.

Luckily for him, Simon Kirner, Selena Layne, Rohan Knowles, Jordan Retemeyer and Amelia Fleming just happened to be driving past. Journalist Kelly Makiha was there as McIntyre met the heroes who saved his life and had the chance to say thanks.

Jackie McIntyre (left) is grateful her husband Jason McIntyre is alive. Photo / Stephen Parker

October 26:

Some businesses in the Rotorua CBD say they are afraid due to some of the behaviour on the streets. Some say they have been abused and threatened. Carmen Hall talks to some of them and gets reaction from the council and police.

October 29:

The sudden death of Harry Edward has robbed his family and Rotorua of one of life's great characters.

The long-time local lawyer with a personality to burn, reputation for his off-beat sense of humour and as an all-round good guy has died, aged 69.

