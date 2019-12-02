The passenger of a car that crashed into a tree in Okere Falls this afternoon is trapped by their foot.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the crash on Hamurana Rd, about 2km from State Highway 33 around 3.20pm.

The driver was out of the vehicle when emergency services arrived.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said firefighters were currently working to get the person out of the car.

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was on the scene and the person had moderate injuries.

It was not clear if the person would be transported to hospital, she said.

There were no roadblocks and no other cars involved.