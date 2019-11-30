A number of local Māori artists have been recognised at this year's Te Waka Toi Awards held in Rotorua tonight.

Among those recognised was the late Taupō born actress, writer and director Nancy Brunning who died earlier this month.

The star was awarded the Te Tohu Kē a Te Waka Toi award for significant, positive impact on the development and practice of Ngā Toi Māori.

Brunning was aware of the award before her death.

Artists from around the country overwhelmingly supported the award with fellow actor Cliff Curtis saying "she held in her soul as artists love for humanity and for her people".

"She shared her love through her work and made a profound contribution that will live on. Nga Mihi Aroha ki a ia me tana whanau hoki."

Other award winners on the night was Te Arawa's Wetini Mitai-Ngatai, who was recognised for his outstanding contribution to kapa haka.

Mitai-Ngatai has performed throughout Rotorua for many groups and was awarded the national male leader title at Te Matatini a total of five times.

In 2002, Wetini founded Mitai Maori Village in Rotorua, a Māori cultural performance and tourism attraction at Fairy Springs.

Another Te Arawa award winner was Rim D Paul, who was recognised for his lifetime contribution to the Māori arts.

The 77-year-old Rim D Paul was an important choral leader and has spanned an high-quality career in Māori music.

Finally, Te Arawa's Lewis Gardiner was recognised for fufiling the legacy of Te Māori He Taonga Tuku Iho.

Gardiner was regarded as one of the foremost Māori pounamu artists in the country and For almost 25 years Lewis has run his own greenstone studio in Rotorua that is regarded as one of the foremost design studios in the country.

Lewis frequently exhibits internationally as part of residencies and artist exchanges.