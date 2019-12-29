The Rotorua Daily Post is taking a look back at the stories of 2019. Here's what made headlines in June.

June 9:

Among the family of seven living in a tent in Edgecumbe, there are two severely disabled children and a third who has a serious medical condition.

Their plight highlights the country's dire housing shortage.

Read more: Family of seven living in a tent with two severely disabled children pleads for help

Trying to stay dry in their tent home are (from left) Dominic, 12, Margaret, 45, Lettisha, 14, Gail, 65 and Shyanne, 6. Photo / Stephen Parker

June 8:

Hands were clasped, hugs were shared and tears fell as people gathered together to not just raise suicide awareness but to connect with and support each other.

Hīkoi 4 Life, hosted by Patua Te Taniwha Charitable Trust, was held at the Lakefront today. New provisional figures released to the Rotorua Daily Post last week showed 15 people in Rotorua were suspected to have killed themselves in the 15 months to March 2019.

Read more: Rotorua community comes together for awareness and support at Hīkoi 4 Life

Moana Makiha at Hikoi 4 Life with a photo of her daughter Moanata Janet Karaitiana. Photo / Ben Fraser

June 12:

Twenty years ago Carlos Namana was jailed for life after beating police officer Murray Stretch to death.

In 1999 he was sentenced to life with a minimum non-parole period of 16 years but now he's been granted parole and is a free man.

Read more: Carlos Namana freed after 20 years in prison for killing Mangakino police officer Murray Stretch



June 14:

The value of Rotorua building work in the past three months has soared above $56 million, boosted by high-value commercial projects including new inner city offices.

Rotorua Daily Post reporter Samantha Olley takes a look at some of the new developments and speaks to local developers.

Read more: $56m worth of consents lodged in three months in Rotorua

Helen Nathan from future tenant Morrison Kent and property developer Tony Bradley in front of the site of the new Fenton St and Pukaki St build. Photo / Stephen Parker

June 22:

Whimpers, yelps and screams of terror tore down a suburban Fairy Springs street which housed elderly people and families this week.

A bitten leg, a bloody lawn and an old, lovable beagle mauled - but still alive - sent a chill through the already cold, winter air.

Read more: 'It was horrific': Elderly couple's beagle mauled, daughter bitten in vicious Rotorua dog attack

Dylan Wright - animal controller. Photo / Stephen Parker

June 27:

The residents of the property where a mud pool opened up have been completely evacuated as the ground continues to collapse.

The mud pool opened up on the Meade St property early Tuesday morning and it has since been cordoned off.

Read more: Rotorua mud pool, ground continues to collapse as shed in danger

A mudpool has opened up near a residential home in Meade St. Susan Gedye, who lives at the Meade St house. Photo / Ben Fraser

June 28:

A 53-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a 39-year-old man in a firearms incident in Rotorua last night.

The accused has been remanded in custody until July 19 when he will appear in the Rotorua High Court.

Read more: Man charged with murder after Rotorua shooting