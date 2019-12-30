Rotorua Daily Post Year in Review: July 2019

A family of seven, including two disabled children, were living in a tent but moved into a Rotorua house. Photo / Ben Fraser

The Rotorua Daily Post is taking a look back at the stories of 2019. Here's what made headlines in July.

July 2:

Safety checking and child protection issues were some of the 47 breaches which resulted in the licence suspension of a Rotorua early childhood centre.

Te Puna Akoranga, a Māori total immersion early childhood education provider, was established in 2009 by Te Taumata o Ngāti Whakaue Iho Ake Trust as part of the education strategy for Ngāti Whakaue.

Read more: Ministry shuts early childhood centre after finding 47 breaches

July 9:

A family of seven, including two disabled children, was living in a tent in Edgecumbe with no power and no running water with just a slim canvas separating them from the elements.

They would sit around a plastic table doing their schoolwork in gumboots as the rain slowly crept inside their tent. But their plea for help has been answered.

Read more:

Family of seven living in a tent move into new home in Rotorua

July 16:

The value of Rotorua building work in the past month reached almost $9 million.

It was boosted by high-value commercial projects including consent to build a boardwalk as part of the $40m Lakefront redevelopment plan.

Read more:

Rotorua Lakefront development a step closer as building consent for boardwalk granted

July 17:

Springfield residents have launched a petition in a desperate last attempt to stop the installation of a three-storey cellphone tower in their residential area.

The residents are still gathering signatures to an online and physical petition to stop its installation.

Read more:

New Springfield cell tower opposed by residents through petition

Nilamani Wright is the driving force behind the petition to stop the cell tower. Petition opposing the installation of a cell tower in the heart of Springfield. Photo / Stephen Parker

July 20:

Rotorua International Stadium is bustling with flags and rugged-up families before tonight's Māori All Blacks match against Fiji clash.

When the gates opened at 4.30pm, 12,800 tickets had been sold already.

Read more:

Rotorua International Stadium abuzz for Māori All Blacks, Fiji clash

Māori All Blacks vs Fiji at Rotorua International Stadium. Photo / Stephen Parker

July 26:

"I've lived most of my life relying on myself and myself alone so it's hurtful to be dependent on other people, especially the Government."

Those are the words of Bruce Taft, who, at 70, has found himself evicted from his rental property and living week to week in emergency housing. But Age Concern says while his situation is dire, it isn't unique.

Read more: Elderly and homeless: Age Concern calls for more pensioner housing as Rotorua rental crisis hits

July 27:

It's the long curly hair you notice first as it falls around Kathryn Hazeldine's face. It's unusual considering her twin brother, Alexander, has straight blonde hair.

It's not the only difference that separates this 5-year-old set of twins. Kathryn is the only person in New Zealand who has chromosome 8p inv dup del - a rare genetic condition which has left her unable to walk or talk.

Read more:

Kathryn Hazeldine: The life of a 5-year-old with chromosome 8p condition unable to yet walk or talk

Five-year-old twins Kathryn and Alexander Hazeldine. Photo / Ben Fraser

July 31:

Police have named the four men killed in Monday morning's horror crash, as family and friends share their shock and despair at the senseless loss in a rural Bay of Plenty forest.

The four men were Storm Lacy, 22, Steven Pari, 35, Te Tahi Brass, 25, and Johston Ahuriri, 37, from Murupara.

The men were killed after the van they were in and a truck collided on a remote forestry road. A fifth person survived.

Read more: Forestry crash tragedy: Four men killed all from Murupara, Bay of Plenty