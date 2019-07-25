Bruce Taft has never had to rely on anyone. He's scraped by relying on himself alone, not even claiming back taxes. Now, at 70, he's found himself homeless and relying on the Government for emergency housing, living in a motel week to week and separated from his companion, his dog. But Age Concern says while his situation is dire, it isn't unique. The Rotorua Daily Post finds out why.

"I've lived most of my life relying on myself and myself alone so it's hurtful to be dependent on other people, especially the Government."

Those are the words of Bruce Taft,

Related articles: