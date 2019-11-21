Rotorua Lakes Council elected members were treated to an insight about what goes on at the city's airport as a key part of their induction programme.

A post from the council's Facebook page showed photos of the councillors getting a tour of the Rotorua Airport.

Their visit included learning about the business side of the council controlled organisation, as well as a first-hand look about how the upgrade was coming along.

The revamp is still underway at the Rotorua Airport. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

The team even got to go for a ride in the airport emergency service's newest specialised fire truck.

The $2.5 million first stage of the airport revamp was completed in September.

The rest of the $4.4 million upgrade was expected to be finished by the end of this year or early next year.