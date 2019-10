Emergency services, including a helicopter, are responding to a person trapped under a tractor in Kinloch.

A St John Media spokeswoman said an ambulance and a helicopter are at the scene near, but not on, Whangamata Rd.

They were called to the private property at 3.21pm.

She says it is not clear in what condition the patient is in.

Two Fire and Emergency crews from Taupō are on their way to the scene.

Police have also been called to the scene.

More to come.