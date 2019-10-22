A person has been seriously injured after a crash in Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services went to the scene of the crash on Napier Rd just before 1am. There were no reports of blockages, but one person was injured.

A St John spokeswoman said crews took one person in a serious condition to Rotorua Hospital.

Meanwhile, another person received moderate injuries after a single-car crash off Western Rd in Ngongotahā.

The car had gone off the road about 11.10pm and a person was initially trapped and extracted, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was transported to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.