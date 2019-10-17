One person has been arrested after a suspicious rubbish fire in central Rotorua.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said staff were called to the fire outside Liquor King on Fenton St at 5.17am.

She said rubbish had been set alight and the fire was being treated as suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to reports of a container on fire on Fenton St at about 5.15am today.

She said a person was found at or near the scene and was taken into custody in relation to the incident.

The spokeswoman said she did not have information on the size of the container.